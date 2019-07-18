|
NAOMI LEE HONEYCUTT, 71, of Charleston, passed away July 9, 2019.
Naomi is survived by daughters, Sharnette Witherspoon, Sonya Woodall; granddaughters, Donnea, Kennedy and Angela; great - granddaughter, Zuri; siblings, Adeline Davis, John, Paul, Mildred, Marvin, Goldie Honeycutt, Solomon Jr., Jordan Honeycutt, and Alice B. Wilkins.
Preceded in death by her parents, Solomon and Mary Honeycutt Sr.; beloved infant daughter, Shamecca Monique; brothers, Clarence, Nathaniel, David Honeycutt.
Celebration of life will be Saturday, July 20, at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, 1404 1st Avenue. Viewing will be 12 to 1 p.m., with service at 1 p.m.
Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 18 to July 20, 2019