Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dodd and Reed Funeral Home, Inc. - Webster Springs
155 McGraw Avenue
Webster Springs, WV 26288
(304) 847-2454
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dodd and Reed Funeral Home, Inc. - Webster Springs
155 McGraw Avenue
Webster Springs, WV 26288
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Dodd and Reed Funeral Home, Inc. - Webster Springs
155 McGraw Avenue
Webster Springs, WV 26288
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi V. Goff (Estep) Taylor


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi V. Goff (Estep) Taylor Obituary

NAOMI V. (ESTEP) GOFF TAYLOR, 95, of Craigsville, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the home of her loving daughter, Brenda Drennen, after fighting a battle with cancer.
She was born May 31, 1924, in Blakeley, WV, to the late Rev. Roy H. Estep and Caroline Ortha Rider Estep. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Craig L. Goff; daughters, Sandra S. Goff and Shirley M. Goff Cox Fisher; granddaughter, Tammy S. Woods; great-grandson, Anthony A. Cox; brothers, Robert L. Estep, James P. Estep, Agee Estep; sisters, Stella E. Estep Goff and Lillian Estep; husbands, Waitman Goff and Wilbert Taylor.
She worked at the former Cutlip Store in Webster Springs, at BF Goodrich in Akron, OH, making aircraft fuel tank bladders, and Sylvania Electric Products, Inc. in Emporium, PA, making vacuum tubes. She enjoyed camping, fishing, reading, church, and spending time with family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Carl A. Goff of Craigsville, Leslie G. Goff of Brighton, MI, and David A. (companion Linda Martin) Goff of Gettysburg, PA; daughters, Maxine L. Woods, Beverly A. (Mikael) Roode, and Doris I. (James) Kingdon of Bolair, and Brenda R. (Carey) Drennen of Cowen; 25 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; 21 great - great - grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and many other extended family and friends.
Friends may join the family for visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home.
Funeral Services to celebrate Naomi's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 11, at the Funeral Home with Rev. David Terry officiating. Interment will follow at WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.
Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, WV, is honored to be serving the Goff / Taylor family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -