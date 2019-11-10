|
|
NAOMI V. (ESTEP) GOFF TAYLOR, 95, of Craigsville, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the home of her loving daughter, Brenda Drennen, after fighting a battle with cancer.
She was born May 31, 1924, in Blakeley, WV, to the late Rev. Roy H. Estep and Caroline Ortha Rider Estep. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Craig L. Goff; daughters, Sandra S. Goff and Shirley M. Goff Cox Fisher; granddaughter, Tammy S. Woods; great-grandson, Anthony A. Cox; brothers, Robert L. Estep, James P. Estep, Agee Estep; sisters, Stella E. Estep Goff and Lillian Estep; husbands, Waitman Goff and Wilbert Taylor.
She worked at the former Cutlip Store in Webster Springs, at BF Goodrich in Akron, OH, making aircraft fuel tank bladders, and Sylvania Electric Products, Inc. in Emporium, PA, making vacuum tubes. She enjoyed camping, fishing, reading, church, and spending time with family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Carl A. Goff of Craigsville, Leslie G. Goff of Brighton, MI, and David A. (companion Linda Martin) Goff of Gettysburg, PA; daughters, Maxine L. Woods, Beverly A. (Mikael) Roode, and Doris I. (James) Kingdon of Bolair, and Brenda R. (Carey) Drennen of Cowen; 25 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; 21 great - great - grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and many other extended family and friends.
Friends may join the family for visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home.
Funeral Services to celebrate Naomi's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 11, at the Funeral Home with Rev. David Terry officiating. Interment will follow at WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.
Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, WV, is honored to be serving the Goff / Taylor family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10, 2019