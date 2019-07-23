

NARVEL LAWRENCE KING 76, from East Bank WV, born March 3, 1943, passed away July 21, 2019 after a long illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Agatha King, brother Russell King, and sister Naomi King.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years Connie Hager King of East Bank, two sons Narvel King Jr (Angela) of Chelyan, WV and Kevin King (Angela) of Shrewsbury, WV. Also surviving are his four loving grandchildren, Jacob and Brayden King of Chelyan, WV and McKenzie and Logan King of Shrewsbury, WV.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday July 24 at First Little Creek FWB where he was a member with Rev Johnny Helvey and Rev Jerry Vance officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to the service.

Narvel was retired from Smith Fastener Co. after 28 years of service.

It was Narvel's request to have his body donated to the Lewisburg School of Osteopathic Medicine.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV, 25311.