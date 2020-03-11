|
|
NATALIE L. "BUNNY" PIKE, 74, of South Charleston passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020. Bunny was born on January 20, 1946, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the only child of Edgar and Marjorie Thompson. Bunny graduated from Richburg Central School in Richburg, New York, went on to obtain an associate degree from Alfred State College in Alfred, New York, and later worked as a bookkeeper.
On May 27, 1967, Bunny wed Kenneth L. Pike in Richburg, beginning a marriage of more than 52 years. Ken and Bunny soon moved to Honeoye Falls, New York, where they raised their two children. Bunny was the devoted mother of Debbie Glines Hogan of Charleston and Steven Pike of Haymarket, Virginia. Bunny's four grandchildren; Daniel Glines, Mark Glines, Alexandra Pike and Victoria Pike, were the light of her life. Bunny took great joy in watching her children and grandchildren's activities, spending quality time with her husband, and visiting the beach. She loved to read and was a fierce competitor in every game imaginable.
In addition to her husband, children and grandchildren, Bunny is survived by her son-in-law, Robert Hogan of Charleston, as well as her cousin, Diane Demblowski, of Allison Park, Pennsylvania, who gave Bunny extra special care during the past year.
Bunny enjoyed serving her community. She was active and held leadership roles in Meals-On-Wheels of Charleston, WV Inc., the Pilot Club of the Greater Kanawha Valley, and PEO International. Bunny was also a member of Elizabeth Memorial United Methodist Church in Charleston.
Bunny's life will be celebrated at Elizabeth Memorial on Saturday, March 14, 2020, with visitation beginning at 1 pm, a memorial service at 2 p.m. and a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Bunny's honor be made to Meals-On-Wheels of Charleston, WV Inc. c/o Paul Gebhard 5313 Pamela Circle Charleston, WV 25313.
Memories of Bunny may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 11, 2020