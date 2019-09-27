|
NATHAN HUGH SHARP, age 85, of Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on September 24, 2019, at the home he built for his family 55 years ago.
Nathan was born July 23, 1934, in Brush Creek, West Virginia. A lifelong learner, Nathan developed his woodworking craftsmanship skills at Warren Wilson Vocational Junior College in North Carolina and received an education focused Bachelor's Degree from Morris Harvey College, Charleston, and Master's Degree from West Virginia University in Morgantown. He was proud to serve his country in the Air Force where he was stationed at Scott AFB and Tripoli, North Africa.
Nathan enjoyed his career as an educator at South Charleston Junior High where he served as social studies teacher, vice principal and principal for 30 years.
During his time at South Charleston Junior High, Nathan recognized that information technology / computers would be important to student's future careers and advocated for the use of computers in the school curriculum.
Utilizing his entrepreneurial skills, Nathan was also instrumental in the startup of a computer business that served West Virginia for three decades.
Nathan utilized his creative and craftsmanship skills to build custom and unique furniture, cabinetry and homes in Charleston that are still enjoyed by families today.
Service to the community was always important to Nathan and best illustrated by his active membership in the South Charleston Rotary Club.
Nathan enjoyed time with family and was always a key planner of the annual "Cousin's Reunion" for many years.
Nathan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George Washington Estep and Minora Catherine Kinder Estep; mother, Beatrice Esther Estep Hill; father, Nathan Edward Sharp; step-father, Mike E. Hill; sister, Linda Lou Cozort; brother, Ronda Lee Hill; brother-in-law, Harold A. Holstein.
Nathan is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Belle Holstein Sharp of Charleston; daughters: Vickie (Robert) Powell and Susan (Phillip) Arthur of Charleston; sons, Timothy Sharp (Barbara) and David Sharp (Natalie) of Cincinnati, Ohio; grandchildren: Taylor Powell (Lindsay) of Ladson, SC; Alex Powell (Stacey); Elizabeth (James) Longaberger, Christian, Caroline, Katherine Sharp of Cincinnati, OH; Sarah and Benjamin Arthur of Charleston; Laura Tirey, Heidi and Nathan Sharp of Cincinnati; great - grandchildren: Grayson, Sullivan and Virginia Powell of Ladson, SC, Liam and Adeline Powell of Cincinnati, OH; sister-in-law, Yuvonne Holstein of Cool Ridge, WV; and nieces and many cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at Oakwood Baptist Church, with Reverend David Moutz officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Graveside service with Military Honors will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.
Memories of Nathan may be shared by visiting www. snodgrassfuneral.com.
Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, WV, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oakwood Baptist Church, 855 Oakwood Road, Charleston, WV 25314.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 27, 2019