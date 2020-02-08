|
NAVONA NADINE SCRAGG GORE, 98, of West Hamlin, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law.
She was born on January 1, 1922, at Bulger, W.Va. She was the daughter of the late Enoch and Lola Chandler Scragg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert "Cap" Gore; sister, Lillith Scragg Linville; brothers, Milford, Clifford, Hassell, and Enos Scragg.
She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Sue (Milton) Clay; two grandchildren, Alan (Debbie) Clay and Kathy Clay; two great - grandsons, Ethan Seabolt and Brent Winters. Also surviving are several nieces; nephews; sisters-in-law, Betty Scragg, Edna Stone, and Edel Gore; and special cousin, Patty Gwinn.
She was owner of Gore's Grocery for over 60 years. She was a longtime faithful member of West Hamlin United Methodist Church.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, February 9, at McGhee - Handley Funeral Home in West Hamlin, with Rev. Thomas Jeffrey officiating. Interment will be at Lincoln Memorial Park in Hamlin. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. till 2 p.m.
A special thanks to Hospice of Huntington for their loving care.
Friends may express their condolences at handley fh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 8, 2020