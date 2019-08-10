Home

Evans Funeral Home
334 Crawley Creek Rd
Chapmanville, WV 25508
304-855-3232
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Victory Freewill Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Victory Freewill Baptist Church
Nayola Frances Garrett Obituary
NAYOLA FRANCES GARRETT, 75, of Garrett Fork, Chapmanville, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Boone Memorial Hospital at Madison. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, at Victory Freewill Baptist Church at Mill Creek. Friends may call after 1 p.m. Saturday, August 10, at Victory Freewill Baptist Church at Mill Creek. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019
