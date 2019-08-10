|
NAYOLA FRANCES GARRETT, 75, of Garrett Fork, Chapmanville, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Boone Memorial Hospital at Madison. Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, at Victory Freewill Baptist Church at Mill Creek. Friends may call after 1 p.m. Saturday, August 10, at Victory Freewill Baptist Church at Mill Creek. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019