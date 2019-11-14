|
NEAL EDWARD JEFFERS, born December 25, 1942, died November 12, 2019, following a short illness. His wife of 39 years, Marguaret Jeffers, was by his side.
Neal Jeffers can best be remembered as someone with a strong faith in God and unfaltering dedication to his wife Marguaret, who was the love of his life. Neal had an amazing bond with his three grandkids, as well as his numerous nieces and nephews. He doted on all of them, each one holding a special place in his heart. A 1962 graduate of Buffalo High School, Neal had a 49.5-year career as a jeweler at McCormick Jewelers, where he was well known for his skilled jewelry repair.
His family will never forget his big bear hugs, never-ending jokes and colorful stories of growing up a country boy. In 2004, Neal traveled with his family to Europe where he visited Paris, London, Prague and Amsterdam, but no one ever doubted his favorite place in the world was West Virginia. He spent many a weekend working alongside his best friend and brother-in-law Richard on home projects and attending church services at Buffalo Presbyterian Church in Buffalo, where he was an elder. Neal had a very strong love for dogs, most especially his rescues, Allie and Casey, whom he showered with love and affection daily. Neal will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Neal is survived by his wife, Marguaret Eastwood Jeffers; stepson, Chuck (Karen) Lawrence of Cartersville, Georgia; grandsons, Nolan Lawrence and Benjamin Lawrence, both of Jacksonville, Florida; great-grandson, Kane Lawrence of Jacksonville, Florida; sisters, Anna Young of Columbus, Ohio, Mary (Lloyd) Sayre of Pickerington, Ohio, Sue (Wayne) McKeever of Leon; brothers, Richard (Helen) Jeffers of Columbus, Ohio, Jerry (Debbie) Jeffers of Arizona, Larry (Marilyn) Jeffers of Circleville, Ohio; brothers-in-law, David Breece of Hurricane and Gary Eastwood of Las Vegas, Nevada; sisters-in-law, Diane (Richard) Brown of Charleston, Susan Truitt of Grimms Landing, and Ginger Eastwood of Las Vegas, Nevada; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, Alby and Fay Jeffers; stepson, Kevin Lawrence; grandson, Bryant Lawrence; brother, Emit Jeffers; sister, Debra Jeffers Breece; brother-in-law, Ernest Young.
Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 15, at Good Shepherd Mortuary in South Charleston, W.Va. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Neal's name to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, or Buffalo Presbyterian Church.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 14, 2019