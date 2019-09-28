|
|
Mrs. NELLIE "LOIS" (McCLANAHAN) BAILEY, 84, of Bancroft, went home to be with the Lord September 26, 2019.
Lois is a member of Bancroft Church of God Mission.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. "Roe" Bailey; son, Rusty Bailey; brother, Daniel Wayne McClanahan; and parents, Slim and Francis McClanahan.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula and husband Ed McKown; sister, Linda Hannan; brother, Keith and wife Gerri McClanahan; grandchildren, Nikki Randolph, Andi and husband Chris Gorrell, Lisa Bailey and Tim Bailey; and great-grandchildren, Jordan and husband Drake Schoolcraft, and Josiah Wilson; and her beloved cat, Booger.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Pastor Jim Legg, Dr. Sheth, Dr. Zuniga, Kindred at Home, and her nurse, Tara, at Thomas Memorial Hospital for all the love and care given to Lois and the family.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Nellie "Lois" Bailey will be 3 p.m. Sunday, September 29, at Bancroft Church of God Mission, with Pastor Jim Legg and Frank Allen, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Bancroft Church of God Mission or the Putnam County Animal Shelter.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, W.Va., is serving the Bailey Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 28, 2019