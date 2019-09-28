Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 Main St.
Poca, WV 25159
304-755-1361
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bancroft Church of God Mission
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Bancroft Church of God Mission
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellis Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellis McClanahan "Lois" Bailey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nellis McClanahan "Lois" Bailey Obituary

Mrs. NELLIE "LOIS" (McCLANAHAN) BAILEY, 84, of Bancroft, went home to be with the Lord September 26, 2019.
Lois is a member of Bancroft Church of God Mission.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. "Roe" Bailey; son, Rusty Bailey; brother, Daniel Wayne McClanahan; and parents, Slim and Francis McClanahan.
She is survived by her daughter, Paula and husband Ed McKown; sister, Linda Hannan; brother, Keith and wife Gerri McClanahan; grandchildren, Nikki Randolph, Andi and husband Chris Gorrell, Lisa Bailey and Tim Bailey; and great-grandchildren, Jordan and husband Drake Schoolcraft, and Josiah Wilson; and her beloved cat, Booger.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Pastor Jim Legg, Dr. Sheth, Dr. Zuniga, Kindred at Home, and her nurse, Tara, at Thomas Memorial Hospital for all the love and care given to Lois and the family.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Nellie "Lois" Bailey will be 3 p.m. Sunday, September 29, at Bancroft Church of God Mission, with Pastor Jim Legg and Frank Allen, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Bancroft Church of God Mission or the Putnam County Animal Shelter.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, W.Va., is serving the Bailey Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nellis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now