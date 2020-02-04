|
NELLO MCCALLISTER, 90, of Hurricane passed away February 2, 2020 at his home after an extended illness.
He was a son of the late Brucie and Esta McCallister. He was also preceded in death by three brothers; Roy, Wattie, and Waitman; sister, Elizabeth Egnor and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. McCallister retired from Columbia Gas and was a member of Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Hurricane.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Justine McCallister.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday February 6, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane with Dr. John D. Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Visitation will be 6-8pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 4, 2020