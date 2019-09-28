Home

Fayette Pike Location - Montgomery
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Neriah Abigail Faith Lovejoy

Neriah Abigail Faith Lovejoy Obituary

NERIAH ABIGAIL FAITH LOVEJOY, born June 20, 2019, entered into rest on September 24, 2019.
She is survived by her parents, Eva Lovejoy of Montgomery and Desean Jones of Mt. Hope; grandparents, Andy and Jessica Lovejoy of Mt. Carbon, Michelle Jones of Mt. Hope, Shane Charldon of Dallas, Texas; brothers and sisters; Ethan and Nevaeh Lovejoy of Montgomery, Desean Jones Jr., Scott Jones, N'Zyah Jones, Zane Jones, and Isreal Jones, all of Mt. Hope; along with several aunts and uncles.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 30, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Rev. Brenda Neal officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may call from noon until time of service on Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 28, 2019
