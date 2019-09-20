Home

Nettie Ann Hill Obituary
NETTIE ANN HILL, 82, of Hartford City, Ind., passed away at 3:01 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 23, at Pine Grove Cemetery, 38 Pine Grove Road, Sumerco, W.Va. Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City, Ind., is in charge of local arrangements. Memorials may be made to - Greater Indiana Chapter, 50 East 91st St., Suite #100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 20, 2019
