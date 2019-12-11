|
NEVA DEE LEWIS GOOLSBY, 85, of Barboursville, left this earth to join her heavenly family after a long and tiring illness on Monday, December 9, 2019.
Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12, at the Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Abbey of Devotion, with Rick Nida officiating.
She was born January 3, 1934, in Mason County, a daughter of the late Cecil A. and Celesta Dolly Walden Lewis. She was retired from Green Acres.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Goolsby; brothers, Junior, Tenney, Cecil, Sherwin, Parren and Roger Lewis; and sisters, Alene Chapman and Janice Powers.
Leaves to mourn, her children, Teresa (Steve) Thomas, Drema Goolsby and Jim (Loretta) Goolsby; grandsons, Aaron Goolsby, Steven (Jaime) Thomas, Christopher (fianc Celeste) Thomas, Matthew (Mary Catherine) Goolsby and Brandon Goolsby; great-granddaughters, Emily and Madalynn Thomas; brothers, Dalton and Darrell (Sandra) Lewis; sisters, Mary Alice Heck, Laura Bell Barnett, Mildred Jones, Doris Jean Powers, Phyllis Sadler, Nadine (Edward) Gibson, and Connie (Richard) Bartholomew; and sisters-in-law, Doris Jean Lewis and Ruby Lewis.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va.
The family would like to thank Dr. Myron Lewis and Hospice of Huntington for all their support.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/ wallace.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 11, 2019