|
|
NINA R. (DeWEESE) BAILEY, 83, of Milton, WV, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at her home.
She was born October 11, 1935, in St. Albans, WV, a daughter of the late Gail and Grace DeWeese.
She is also preceded in death by her husband of 63 1/2 years, Hollie C. Bailey; a son, Larry (Beetle) Bailey; sisters, Nata Coon, Linda Crookshank and Della Rummell.
Nina was a seamstress for many years. She worked at Corbin Factory and Bobbie Brooks and was a dedicated Housewife that raised her five kids. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, canning, cooking, quilting, sewing, crocheting, but most of all, she enjoyed her time with her family.
She is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law, Shari and Billy Smith of Hurricane, Rhonda and Austin Vance of Milton, Debbie and Charles Lemon of Culloden, and Sandi Bailey and John Cabell of Milton; six grandchildren, Brad Vance, Jamie Sunderland, Melissa Morrison, Travis Bailey, Jason Shirkey and Brandi Bailey; two step grandchildren, Bethany Tolliver and Gena Stonestreet; 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Judy Smith, Donna Collins, Dorothy Black; and brother, Dickie DeWeese.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 5, at Allen Funeral Home, with Rev. Don Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. till 10 a.m. prior to the service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 4, 2019