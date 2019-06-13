|
NOBLE MOSS SR., 82, passed away Sunday, June 9th, 2019, at home in Sissonville. He was born in Charleston.
Noble was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a truck driver for Hubert Jones & Union Boiler. He was a faithful member of Union Valley Church for 50-plus years.
Surviving are his loving wife, Wilma Moss, for 62 years; sons, Rick (Anna), Ronald (Vicki), Mark (Patty); daughter, Robin (Mark); 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; sisters, Linda Burdette (Toby) of Florida, Sis Taylor of Cleveland, Ohio; brother, David Moss Jr. (Diane) of Sissonville; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Dorothy Moss, and son, Noble Moss Jr.
Services to be held at Long & Fisher Funeral Home on Friday, June 14th, with visitation beginning at noon until service time at 1 p.m. Pastor Robert Legg officiating with burial to follow at Sissonville Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be forwarded to longfisherfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 13 to June 15, 2019