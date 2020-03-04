Home

Nora Genevieve Lockman

Nora Genevieve Lockman Obituary

NORA GENEVIEVE LOCKMAN, 102, of Charleston, formerly of Dunbar, passed away on March 2, 2020.
She was born on June 7, 1917, in Lanham.
She was a faithful Christian and practiced her faith daily.
Nora is survived by her nieces, Patsy Nelson and Jill Canterbery; "children," Marilyn Padon and Mark Fleshman.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 6, in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 4, 2020
