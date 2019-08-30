|
|
NORA J. RUNIONS, 75, of Red House, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at CAMC Teays Valley surrounded by her loving family.
Nora enjoyed sewing and quilting; some of her favorite quilting patterns were the double wedding band, wedding band, and nine block. She loved socializing at family reunions but above all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alfred "Ross" Runions; son, William Kevin Runions; and sister, Margie Oldaker.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Teresa Casto (Chuck), Denise Thaxton, and Steven Runions; sisters, Rita Higginbotham, Leah Rutan Beane; brothers, Norman Rutan and Howard Frank Rutan; grandchildren, Matthew Casto, Brandon Runions, Mark Casto, Curtis Runions, Derek Casto, and Destiny Casto; great grandson, Hunter, Matthew Casto; host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, August 31, at Gatens Harding Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Larry Covert will be officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Gatens Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St. Poca, WV.
Online condolences can be left by visiting: www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 30, 2019