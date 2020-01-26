Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Mount Calvary Cemetery Bishop's Chapel
Wheeling, WV
Nora Marie Antlake


1940 - 2020
Nora Marie Antlake Obituary
NORA MARIE ANTLAKE, 79, of Charleston, W.Va., and formerly of Wheeling, W.Va., died Monday, January 20, 2020, in CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.
She was born on October 6, 1940, in Wheeling, a daughter of the late John A. and Cecelia Antlake.
Nora was a member of the Basilica of the co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Charleston. She was a retired attorney from the state of West Virginia, Department of Health and Human Resources.
She is survived by her brother, John M. (Josephine) Antlake of Wheeling.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, at 10:30 a.m., at the Mount Calvary Cemetery Bishop's Chapel, in Wheeling, with Rev. Martin Smay officiating. Entombment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.altmeyerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 26, 2020
