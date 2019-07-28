|
|
NORALIE M. "NORA" BAUGHMAN, 85, of Charleston went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Hubbard Hospice House, surrounded by her family.
She was the daughter of the late Richard S. and Glenna Adkins Frame and was born at Strange Creek on July 28, 1933.
Nora was a 1951 graduate of Nicholas County High School and was employed by the Kanawha County Board of Education for 26 years as librarian and secretary. She was an active member of Springfork Missionary Baptist Church for 58 years, during which time she served as church secretary and VBS secretary and treasurer for the ladies circle.
She was also preceded in death by three sisters; Coralie Potasnik, Ann Hoover and Lena Gaye Houghton.
Left to cherish her memory: devoted husband of 67 years, her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Jim Baughman, son Ed Baughman Dille, daughter Jane Smith and husband Tom, grandson Patrick (Denise) Smith all of Charleston; granddaughters Andrea Smith Charleston, Heidi (Paul) Cummings Hurricane; Great Grandchildren Jocelyn, Samuel, Abel and Ari; sisters Jean Vaughan and Rotha Young both of Dille; brothers George (Gail) Frame San Antonio, TX and Rodney (Libby) Frame Dille.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday July 31st in the Springfork Missionary Baptist Church on Campbells Creek Drive at Charleston with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. on the family farm at Dille. Friends may call at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Springfork Baptist Church or the Hubbard Hospice in Charleston.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.
E-Condolences: [email protected]
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 28 to July 30, 2019