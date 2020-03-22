Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Giles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Dell Giles


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Dell Giles Obituary
NORMA DELL GILES, age 86, of Standard, died March 19, 2020.
She was born March 15, 1934, at Standard, and was the daughter of the late Dennis and Goldie Stone Giles. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Madeline Mitchem, Irene Miller, Emogene Urso, Katherine Biggs and Pauline Clemons; brothers, Lee Calvert, Carl Calvert and Glen Calvert; and many nieces and nephews.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Pastor Philip Walton officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
A special thanks to Virginia Dale, Jo and Martha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -