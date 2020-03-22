|
|
NORMA DELL GILES, age 86, of Standard, died March 19, 2020.
She was born March 15, 1934, at Standard, and was the daughter of the late Dennis and Goldie Stone Giles. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Madeline Mitchem, Irene Miller, Emogene Urso, Katherine Biggs and Pauline Clemons; brothers, Lee Calvert, Carl Calvert and Glen Calvert; and many nieces and nephews.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., with Pastor Philip Walton officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
A special thanks to Virginia Dale, Jo and Martha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020