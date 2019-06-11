NORMA LEE HAYNES, of St. Albans went to join her husband Grady in Heaven on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at home.

Norma was 81, and a lifetime resident of St. Albans. Norma was born June 6, 1938, in Charleston to the late George and Lillie Taylor. She was also preceded in death by her husband Grady Haynes; son David Haynes; siblings Imogene Brown and Ray Taylor. She is survived by her daughters, Georgia Breeden (Arlen) of Cross Lanes, and Janice Haynes of South Charleston; sons, Gary Haynes (Ginger) of Cottageville, Billy Haynes of St. Albans, Richard Haynes (Teresa) of Goldtown and Hewey Haynes (Theresa) of Goldtown; sister, Geraldine Bayliss of Eleanor; 12 grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, with Pastor Neill Shepherd officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Friends may visit the family one hour prior to the service.