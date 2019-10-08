Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Higgins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Higgins Obituary
NORMA HIGGINS, 75, of Dunbar, passed away on October 5, 2019, after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Grover and Nellie O'Dell; and son; Denver Higgins.
Norma is survived by her husband, Willis Higgins; daughter, Paula Day (Jonathan) of Red House; grandchildren, Corey and Chelsea Higgins, and Whitney Day; and great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Burial will follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now