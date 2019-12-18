|
On Saturday, December 14, 2019, NORMA JEAN (FOSTER) PAULEY, of Charleston, W.Va., loving mother, grandmother and great - grandmother, passed away, at the age of 81, at Genesis Health Care in Dunbar, W.Va. She was surrounded by her family.
Norma was born on October 22, 1938, in Bluefield, Va., to Florence Spicer and Charles Edward Foster. She went to St. Albans High School and married Jimmie Stewart Pauley in 1955, residing at Ruth, W.Va., with her family.
Norma was a professional wallpaper hanger / painter for many years.
After the deaths of her husband and son in a scaffolding accident in 1979, Norma devoted her life to her two daughters and her grandchildren. Norma's grandchildren and great - grandchildren were her pride and joy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmie Pauley Sr., and her son, Jimmie Pauley Jr.; and brother, Clifford Wayne Kinder.
Norma is survived by her companion, Ernie Strickland; daughters, Debbie Jones and Cheryl (Sherrie) Pauley; grandchildren, Kaycee Pauley Gangwer (Benji), Karen Pauley Vickers (Jeremy) Kylie Gobel Doss (Charlie) Karey Jones and Dylan Jones; and great - grandchildren, Layla, Memphis, Kinley, Jill, Cora and Jaxson.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, December 19, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, with Pastor Gene Pauley officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org.
Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 18, 2019