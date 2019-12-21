Home

Pennington Funeral Home
331 Main St
Gauley Bridge, WV 25085
(304) 632-2111
Norma Keith Obituary

NORMA LOU KEITH, 76, of Swiss, passed away after a short illness on December 18, 2019, in Charleston. Born April 7, 1943, in Swiss she was the daughter of Arthur and Radie Kiser Backus. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Jeffrey Keith, two brothers Charles "Gus" Backus and Robert Backus, sister and brother-in-law Harry and Nora Jordan, two nephews Hoy Miller Jr. and David Jordan.
She is survived by her daughter, Anita Keith (Jeff Wright); Anita's brother Todd Trent (Robin); grandchildren Jason Keith, Chrissy Packtor, Trevor Keith and Logan Backus; son-in-law Robert Packtor; sisters-in-law Martha Backus, Lorena Backus, Norma Miller (Hoy). She is also survived by nephew Tony Backus; nieces Jennifer Crouch (John), Julie Haller, Cindy Duffield (Jerry), Jewel Miller, Belinda Jordan and Kimberly Bailey (Howard); several great nieces and nephews; many cousins, her best friend of 70 years Shirley Grose (Junior), and her church family at Simms Memorial Methodist Church.
Norma retired from C&P Telephone. She later worked as a secretary at Lizemores Elementary School, Dixie Grade School and Zela Elementary School. She served as a Foster Grandparent for the Nicholas County School System. She was very active in her church including years of making "Heavenly Hotdogs".
A memorial service will be held 6 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Simms Memorial Methodist Church of Swiss, WV with Minister Phil Hickman officiating assisted by Clarence Thomas. Friends may gather with the family at the church two hours prior to the service.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.penningtonfuneral.com. Pennington-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Keith family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 21, 2019
