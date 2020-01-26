|
Our precious mother, NORMA L. KING, 80, of Wallback, entered into rest Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was the daughter of the late Edward and Virginia (Dawson) Beckett.
In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Earl King.
She is survived by her children, sons, Rick (Marsha) King of Wallback, Robbie (Edna) King of Maysel; daughters, Dawn (Keith) Belt of Clay, Tammy (Creepy) Cogar of Pinch; grandchildren, Josh (Rebecca) King, Jacob (Lena) King, Andrea (Joey) Helmick, Jacob (Grace) Cogar, Kaysie Cogar, Jarod Casto; step - grandchildren, Christian (Justin) Elliot, Regina (Greg) Potasnik, Jami (Jocelyn) Belt; 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Norma will be held Tuesday, January 28, at 12 p.m., at Wilson - Smith Funeral Home, Clay, W.Va., with Minister Robbie King officiating. Visitation will be Monday, January 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will follow in the King Cemetery, Ovapa.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilson-Smith is honored to be serving the King family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 26, 2020