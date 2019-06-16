Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Norma Lee Fields Obituary

NORMA LEE FIELDS, age 62, of Pratt, died June 13, 2019. She was born December 8, 1956, at Crown Hill and was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Lorraine Hudnall Atkinson.
She was a former nurse at Montgomery General Hospital Extended Care Unit and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving: Husband, Gary Fields; children, Teresa Fields of Montgomery, Joshua Atkinson of Timberville, Va., Sara Epperley of Elkview and John Fields at Pratt; sister, Pam Macleery of East Bank; grandchildren, Destiny, Eily and Brianna.
A celebration of Norma's life will be held from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, W.Va.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 16 to June 18, 2019
