|
Services
Bollinger Funeral Home
420 Lee Street West
Charleston, WV 25302
304-343-4200
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral
Charleston, WV
View Map
NORMA LEE SODARO, 87, of Charleston, daughter of the late Robert Griffith and Sallie Bibb Griffith, died November 20, 2019, at home.
She was an RN who graduated from St. Francis Hospital Nursing School and retired from Charleston General Hospital. She was a member of Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral. Norma's love was her family and she was so proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was known for her large family "Sunday dinners." She enjoyed vacationing with friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent E. Sodaro, and daughter-in-law, Sheryl A. Sodaro.
Surviving sons and daughters-in-law, Vincent A. "Gus" and Linda Sodaro, Gerald M. "Jerry" Sodaro, Deron J. and Karen Sodaro; daughters, Jennifer "Angie" Holton and her husband Tim, Judith "Judy" Knight; sister, Betty Hambrick; grandchildren, John (Lindsey) Holton, Adam (Misti) Holton, Brad (Laura) Manuel, Katrina (Algis) Aukstuolis, Tom (Jennifer) Knight, Joe Knight, Stephanie (Chas) Clarke, Marita (Brian) Wooten, Vincent Sodaro and Anna Marie Sodaro; 12 great - grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23, at Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral, Charleston, Father Bill Matheney officiating. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Charleston.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bollinger Funeral Home, 420 Lee St. West, Charleston, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to Feed the Children, P.O. Box 36, Oklahoma City, OK 73101 or HospiceCare 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 22, 2019
