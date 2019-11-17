|
NORMA LEE STOVER,78, of Seth, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the CAMC Memorial Division Hospital, Charleston.
She was born May 23, 1941, in Orgas, to the late Sterling (Joe) and Beulah Todd Ferrell.
Norma was a graduate of Concord College with a B.S. in Education. She taught at Sherman Jr. and Sr. High School for five years. She was a member of the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Billy J. Stover Sr.; a son, Bill Jr. and Patty Stover; a daughter, Alicia Massey; granddaughters: Sarah and Kevin Highlander, Jenny and Greg Wageman and Jill Stover; grandsons, Joshua and Jacob Massey; great - grandsons: Zachary and Dylan Highlander, and Greyson Wageman; great - granddaughter, Isla Wageman; brothers: Jack and Sharlon Ferrell, Rodney Ferrell, Leroy and Penny Ferrell and Jerry Ferrell; and sisters, Violet and Danny Pettit, and Loretta and Larry Kinder.
Funeral services will be held at 1 o'clock Tuesday afternoon, November 19, in the Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, W.Va., with Pastor Ronnie Santonio officiating and Danny Pettit singing. Interment will follow in Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.
Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv. com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 17, 2019