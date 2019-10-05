|
|
NORMA (SHUCK) LEVY, 88, of Charleston, died peacefully in her sleep on October 1, 2019.
She was born on March 8, 1932, the daughter of Edgar N. Shuck and Thelma Shuck. She grew up on Garrison Avenue, where she made many life-long friends. She was graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1950 and worked for many years at Union Carbide. Norma and her late husband, Lester Levy, owned and operated the Dairy Queen in Cabin Creek for many years.
Norma was very proud of their home in Loudon Heights in Charleston, where they kept a spectacularly beautiful garden. She took particular delight in her brilliant orange poppies, her wide variety of lilies and the many species of rhododendrons that thrived under her exceptional green thumb. Norma was an avid history buff and kept detailed scrapbooks and records of her family history and events that occurred in the Kanawha Valley and especially in her childhood neighborhood. She was instrumental in establishing the Garrison Avenue Magazine Hollow Reunion Group and was a member of the Kanawha Trail Club.
In addition to her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Hereford.
Norma is survived by her dear friend, companion and dance partner, David Radford. They were affectionately known as Santa and Mrs. Clause, him with his snow-white beard and both of them silver-haired and fully dressed for the parts. During the Christmas holidays, they would visit children in the local hospitals, sing at various churches and social clubs, and surprise neighborhood children with visits and presents from the Big Guy himself.
She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and her friends and caregivers, Randy and Leah Ann Guthrie, with whom she made her home and who went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that she was comfortable and happy.
Special thanks is given to the home workers from Stonerise at Home, Kanawha Hospice and her private care angels who also gave her great comfort.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be made online at elkfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are being made through Elk Funeral Home, who is honored to serve the Levy Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019