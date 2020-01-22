|
NORMA LYNNE (FLICK) NEWBROUGH, 81, of St. Albans, WV, died on Monday, January 20, 2020.
She was born to Rayburn J. and Gladys (Brostman) Flick in Holidays Cove (now Weirton), WV, on September 6, 1938, and graduated from Weirton High School as the class Salutatorian in May 1956. Norma completed her Associate of Science degree in Medical Technology at Marshall College in Huntington, WV, in 1959 and was a member of the American Medical Technology Association. She loved her three sisters, Betty Rae Smith and Carol Elaine Jennings (both deceased) and Jo Anne Lee of Wilmington, Delaware.
Norma married Raymond E. (Bud) Newbrough, also from Weirton, WV, in December 1957. Together, they eventually settled in St. Albans in 1968 with their three children, Mark Allen, Nancy Lynne, and Jennifer Rae, and shared their lives and gifts with their beloved friends and neighbors. A lifelong member of the Methodist Church, Norma gave her life to God's service through her membership and active participation at Lakeview Methodist Church in St. Albans. She sang in the choir and served as a church officer in many capacities over the years. She loved to play bridge, write poems and stories, and became an avid potter, displaying and selling her wares at craft shows throughout the Kanawha Valley.
In addition to her many dear friends, Norma is survived by her husband, Bud, and her three children: Mark (his wife, Jennifer, and their children Joshua and Oliva, and grandchildren Walker, Arden, and Oliver); Nancy L. Wight (her husband, Chuck, and their children Stephanie and Ray); and Jennifer R. Treasure (her husband, David, and their children Sam, Tyler, and Jake). She dearly loved her many life-long friends, cousins, nieces and nephews with whom she regularly corresponded throughout her lifetime.
Her family wishes to express their gratitude for the lifetime of love and support that Norma shared with them, and for all of the many people who were a part of our extended family life. You have all been a blessing for her and for all of us.
In lieu of flowers, we request that those who are inclined and able to please consider a donation to Lakeview Methodist Church, 2624 E. Parkview Dr., St. Albans, WV 25177.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, January 24, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with the Rev. Richie McNiel officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. Friday prior to the funeral service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 22, 2020