Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
NORMAN "SCOTTY" ANTILL, 67, of Charleston (formerly of Cameo) gained his wings Sunday, February 23, 2020, at CAMC General Division, after a long illness. A gathering for family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, has been caring for families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 25, 2020
