NORRIS G. COMBS, born November 16, 1937, of Burning Springs, WV, formerly of Cabin Creek, passed away after battling cancer, on June 12, 2019, at 81 years of age. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Alice Combs, wife, Patricia A. Combs, and great granddaughter, Kacie Mezzanotte.
Surviving brothers, Ronnie and Larry Combs, sister, Carol Combs Johnson; sons, Robbie (Sherrie) Combs, Rodger (Carol) Combs and Rustin Combs. Norris also leaves behind eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, along with a lot of family and friends, who will greatly miss him.
The family will like to thank the staff of Hospice and Riverside Nursing Home for their compassionate care.
Keeping with his wishes his body will be donated to WVU Medical School.
Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 19 to June 21, 2019
