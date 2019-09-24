|
|
NORVELL LEE "SAM" SPADE, 74, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord September 22, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House.
He was born July 19, 1945 in Charleston, the son of Nell Spade, of Charleston, and the late Norvell Spade, Sr. In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his brother, Tim.
Sam was active in the automotive industry for many years. He was the owner and operator of "Looks That Sell" for past twenty years. Sam attended Maranatha Fellowship Church for over 20 years. A loving husband, son, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend that will be missed by all who knew him.
He was married to the love of his life, Connie for 25 years, loving father of Sam and Matt Spade, step father of Kimberly Sloan (Jim), and Kathy Ferrell-Swann (Chris), grandfather of Sasha, Samantha, Elijah, Alexandra, Tyler, Connor, Whitaker, and Sullivan, great grandfather to Liam. Siblings, Richard (Theresa), Jeff (Karen), and Betty Spade Barnett (Gary).
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Hubbard Hospice House, the staff and doctors at the David Lee Cancer Center.
Celebration of Sam's life will be Wednesday from 5 to 8 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.
The family request in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Institute for Cancer Research, P.O. Box 97167, Washington, D.C. 20090-7167
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.co
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 24, 2019