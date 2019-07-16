

NORVIL "DOC" MORTON 82, of Hurricane, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 12, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Edith Mae Harper; father, Norvil U. Morton; sons, John Glen Morton and David E. Morton; grandsons, Alex Morton and Michael Brandon Morton; sisters, Dorothy Morrisette, Barbara Kang, and Wanda Randolph; and step-mother, Virgie Morton.

"Doc" served his country with the United States Marine Corps. He was a very well-known contractor throughout West Virginia, building and remodeling homes; especially gifted in kitchen design. He also built Family Dollar stores.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Suzanne; his children who will remember him as a very loving father, Craig Morton, Scott Morton, Chris Morton (Krista), Gale Hillin (Gary), Linda Gonzalez (Danny), Lora Dooley, Angela Conaway (Al), Brian Hamrick (Tammy); numerous grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Jess Morton, Glenna Tucker (Mike) and Bill Morton (Joan).

A private service for family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hubbard Hospice House, West, 4605 MacCorkle Avenue, South Charleston, WV 25309.

You may share memories of Doc by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 16 to July 18, 2019