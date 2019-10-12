|
|
NORWOOD ALTON "BUCKY" ELKINS, 75, of Hewett, W.Va., went home to God on October 9, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elba and Mildred Elkins; wife, Ruth Sharon Elkins; and stepdad, Luther Atkins.
He was a hard working dad and husband. He was a member of Spencer Chapel, Hewett, and the UMWA.
Bucky is survived by two sons, Brian (Tracy) Elkins of Hewett and John (Erin) Adkins of Charleston, W.Va.; one daughter, Tawnya (Jason) Adkins-Covert of Macomb, Ill.; sister, Jewell (Jim) Doss of Charleston; niece, Angela (Jeff) Perry of North Carolina; and five grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Spencer Chapel, Hewett, with Rev. Roger McCauley officiating. Burial will follow in Family Gardens, Madison.
Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 12, 2019