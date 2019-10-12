Home

Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Norwood Alton "Bucky" Elkins

Norwood Alton "Bucky" Elkins Obituary
NORWOOD ALTON "BUCKY" ELKINS, 75, of Hewett, W.Va., went home to God on October 9, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elba and Mildred Elkins; wife, Ruth Sharon Elkins; and stepdad, Luther Atkins.
He was a hard working dad and husband. He was a member of Spencer Chapel, Hewett, and the UMWA.
Bucky is survived by two sons, Brian (Tracy) Elkins of Hewett and John (Erin) Adkins of Charleston, W.Va.; one daughter, Tawnya (Jason) Adkins-Covert of Macomb, Ill.; sister, Jewell (Jim) Doss of Charleston; niece, Angela (Jeff) Perry of North Carolina; and five grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Spencer Chapel, Hewett, with Rev. Roger McCauley officiating. Burial will follow in Family Gardens, Madison.
Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 12, 2019
