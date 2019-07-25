MRS. O. RUTH

CHAMBERS WALL, 97, of Winfield was welcomed into her Heavenly reward by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and her loving husband, Ted Monday, July 22, 2019.

Born July 13, 1922, in Logan County, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Lorenzo Dow Chambers, Jr. and Lura Del Dingess Chambers. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, three sisters; one grandchild and a son-in-law.

A Godly and Christian woman, Ruth was a faithful pastor' wife of Rev. E Ted Wall for 71 years.

Surviving are her children, Shirley E. McClain and her husband, (E.W.) of Scott Depot, Rebecca Isner and her husband, Gary of Winfield, Jeanne L. Hamblin of Chilhowie, VA, David Wall and his wife, Martha of Scott Depot; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 26, at Winfield Baptist Church, McCoy-Wall Chapel with Pastors Andrew Gordon and Mark Toole officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019