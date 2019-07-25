Home

Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Winfield Baptist Church, McCoy-Wall Chapel
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Winfield Baptist Church, McCoy-Wall Chapel
O. Ruth Chambers Wall


1922 - 2019
O. Ruth Chambers Wall Obituary
MRS. O. RUTH
CHAMBERS WALL, 97, of Winfield was welcomed into her Heavenly reward by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and her loving husband, Ted Monday, July 22, 2019.
Born July 13, 1922, in Logan County, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Lorenzo Dow Chambers, Jr. and Lura Del Dingess Chambers. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, three sisters; one grandchild and a son-in-law.
A Godly and Christian woman, Ruth was a faithful pastor' wife of Rev. E Ted Wall for 71 years.
Surviving are her children, Shirley E. McClain and her husband, (E.W.) of Scott Depot, Rebecca Isner and her husband, Gary of Winfield, Jeanne L. Hamblin of Chilhowie, VA, David Wall and his wife, Martha of Scott Depot; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 26, at Winfield Baptist Church, McCoy-Wall Chapel with Pastors Andrew Gordon and Mark Toole officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
You may also visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share your memories of Ruth with the family.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 12848 Winfield Road, Winfield is honored to serve the Wall family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019
