Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home Inc
206 Beauty St
Spencer, WV 25276
(304) 927-2590
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home Inc
206 Beauty St
Spencer, WV 25276
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home Inc
206 Beauty St
Spencer, WV 25276
Ocie Caldwell Starcher Hunt

Ocie Caldwell Starcher Hunt Obituary
OCIE CALDWELL STARCHER HUNT, 92, of Spencer, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Spencer.
She was born January 3, 1927, at Clover, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ballard P.W. Caldwell and Sarah Jane Matheny Caldwell Hibdon. She was retired from the Spencer State Hospital.
Ocie is survived by four children, Debbie Alan, Kevin, and Jesse (Moe) Starcher all of Spencer; 26 grandchildren; and 50 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse William Hunt; two sons, John Caldwell and Michael Starcher; a grandson, Aaron Starcher; a granddaughter, Christian Starcher; four brothers, Charles, James, Robert, and Harry; and a sister, Bessie.
Service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer with Pastor Danny Whited officiating. Burial will follow in the Clover Cemetery near Spencer. Visiting will be two hours prior to the service on Saturday.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 6 to June 8, 2019
