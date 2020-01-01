|
|
OKEY E. LANHAM, 75, of Dunbar, (Okey's Corner as it was known by his church family and friends), formerly of Jackson County, went home to be with the Lord on December 27, 2019.
Born January 31, 1944, in Charleston, Okey was a son of the late Otmer and Edith Irene (Boice) Lanham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry, Bobby, Chet and Randel.
Okey was a heavy equipment operator and member of the IUOE Local 132 and Laborers' Union Local 1085. He was a member of the New Beginnings Christian Fellowship, Dunbar, and was also associated with the Dunbar First Church of God. Each month, the Men in Action (MCG) from the Church of God were welcomed into "Okey's Corner" for fellowship, music and friendship.
Okey is survived by his daughters, Lisa J. Lanham of Hurricane and Kimberly Hill (Justin) of Leon; grandchildren, Benjamin Oxley, Samantha Oxley and Jaymin Hill; sister, Carolyn Swisher of Scott Depot; brother-in-law and caregiver, Bruce Swisher; special niece and caregiver, Krista Swisher; several nieces, nephews, many friends, church family and neighbors.
Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Dunbar First Church of God, 1234 Payne Avenue, Dunbar, with Pastor Billy Roe, Rev. Dr. Lanny Coberly and Sister Flora Coberly officiating. Okey will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.
Visitation will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Okey be made to the MCG, c/o Lowell Lanham, 1229 Payne Avenue, Dunbar, WV 25064.
The family wants to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Jamie Meeks for going above and beyond in her care for Okey and Chad with Respiratory Therapy. Also thank-you to the other Doctors, Nurses, and staff at Select Specialty Hospital.
You may share memories of Okey by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve Mr. Lanham's family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 1, 2020