

OKEY LEE RICHARDSON, 81, of Rich Fork, Kanawha County, West Virginia, died June 24, 2019, after little over a year stay at Riverside Nursing Home, St. Albans. Okey lived a vibrant life, never a day in the hospital and very few doctor visits, until he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's a few years ago. He died peacefully in bed at Riverside Nursing Home with his devoted and loving wife, Angelee, by his side to the very end. He loved and cherished his wife and family and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Okey was born April 12, 1938, to Pastor Roy Allen Richardson and Hester (Burdette) Richardson of Keystone Drive (Elk Two Mile), Charleston. A lifelong resident of his beloved West Virginia, he grew up on Keystone Drive and often talked about how he used to love swimming in the Elk and Kanawha Rivers. A bit of a dardevil, he loved to climb to the top of the bridge and dive into the murky waters below.

At the tender age of 12, he cast his eye on a little blue eyed beauty named Angelee Walker and it was love at first sight for both of them. Okey would walk 10 to 12 miles one way from Keystone Drive to Slip Hill just to see his one true love.

When he was 18, he asked her to be his wife and thus began a whirlwind of a marriage that lasted 62 years. The courtship, which began as a young boy, continued until the day he drew his last breath. Always a good provider, he worked hard most of his life. His first job was with Broughton Dairy, distributing milk products to the door. He later worked as a machinist for FMC Ordnance, helping build tanks for the military; then at Kelly's Machine Shop; and later at Carbon Fuel Coal Company. The mines cut back and Okey lost his job, so he took a job with Bert Wolf Ford as an auto detailer and handy man.

After retirement, but still full of energy and life, Okey and Angelee were almost daily patrons of South Charleston Community Center for about 15 years. He loved to box and was an excellent swimmer and weight lifter. He also loved to dance his very own style of dancing, and he never knew a stranger.

Okey is survived by his wife, Angelee; their son, Okey Jason Richardson of Charleston; daughter-in-law, Misty Ann Anderson of Hurricane; grandson, Dalton Okey Richardson, and granddaughter, Lauren Paige Richardson, both of Hurricane. He is also survived by his brothers, David Ronald Richardson of Clendenin and Buddy Paul Richardson of Pennsylvania, Larry Allen Richardson of Pennsylvania; sister, Dora (Richardson) Ward of Ohio; and his sister-in-law, Peggy Jean (Walker) Koch of Charleston, who was like his baby sister.

Okey was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Hansford (Hank) Richardson; sisters, Wanda June Richardson and Doris Jean (Richardson) Burdette.

He firmly believed that the dead in Christ rest peacefully until the return of Jesus Christ as described in Holy Scripture, 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18. Okey requested that his remains be cremated in preparation for the soon return of Jesus when the dead in Christ will rise from the dust to meet him in the air. "Therefore, comfort one another with these words." He also requested that his ashes be distributed on their property in Rich Fork where he and Angelee happily made their home for over 50 years. This will be done in a private family ceremony at a later date.

A memorial service celebrating Okey's life will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Charleston Boulevard Seventh-day Adventist Church, 622 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston. Elder Michael Koch presiding.

Family and friends visitation will be one hour prior to the service, at 1:30 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, 1325 Washington Street, West, Charleston, W.Va.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Riverside Nursing Home for their dedication and patience to Okey during the last year.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at cpj funeralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 3 to July 5, 2019