OKEY "WAYNE"

ROBERTS, 76, of Alkol, WV went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sebert and Opal Roberts; sister, Carrie McClure; and brother, Lane Roberts.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Helen McClure Roberts; sons, Randy (Kelly) Roberts of Yawkey, WV and Jerry (Tina) Roberts of Sod, WV; daughters, Lisa (Kevin) Workman of Alkol, WV and Lori (Barry) Whiten of Hamlin, WV; grandchildren, Jordon, Garrett, Kayla and Blake Roberts; Heather, Heath (Brittany) and Hayden Workman, Zack (Brooke) Whitten, and Dakota (Brittany) Whitten; great-grandchildren, Paislee, Hadlee, Reagan, Jaxon, Harper and Colt; brothers, Roger, Enos and Bucky Roberts; sisters, Helen Thompson and Susie Elkins; and a host of family and friends.

Wayne attended Summit Community Church. He retired from the coal mines after 40 plus years of dedicated service. Wayne loved spending time with family, hunting and riding his 4-wheeler. His greatest treasure was his family. He loved watching his children and grandchildren's sporting events. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Handley Funeral Home, Danville with the Rev. Charles "Chuck" Adkins and the Rev. Kevin Workman officiating. Internment will be at McClure Cemetery in Alkol, WV.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11 at the funeral home.

You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 11 to July 13, 2019