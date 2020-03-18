|
OLEN C. SIERS, 94, of Mt. Zion, passed away at Minnie Hamilton Health Center in Grantsville, on March 10, 2020. Funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, W.Va., on March 20 at 11 a.m. Due to the current COVID-19 situation and recommended social distancing precautions, the public visitation scheduled for Thursday, March 19, has been canceled. In keeping with being cautious, funeral service will now be private and for immediate family only.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 18, 2020