

OLLIE FRANCES (MORRIS) McCUTCHEON, 90 years old, formerly of Bucks Garden, Gilboa, W.Va., passed away on June 10, 2019, at her home in Columbus, N.C. Ollie was born on June 6, 1929, at Beard's Fork, W.Va., to Silas and Bertha Morris.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Silas (Sike) and Bertha Morris; her husband, N.A. "Newell" McCutcheon; a brother, Jennings Morris; two sisters, Maxine Sparks and Hazel Bell; and one stepdaughter, Tammy McCutcheon, all of Bucks Garden.

She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Taylor Martin (Frank) of Columbus, N.C., and Cheri Taylor of Lexington, N.C.; one sister, Betty Bell of Bucks Garden; three stepchildren, Elizabeth Lott (John) of Mt. Nebo, Gary McCutcheon of Mt. Lookout, and Dwayne McCutcheon (Brenda) of Bickmore, W.Va., whom she considered her own.

Ollie is also survived by four grandchildren, Susan Martin Arnold, Jeffrey Alan Martin, Chris Moore, Scott Martin (Tricia), and three great - grandchildren, Kailey Arnold, Emily Moore, and Vega Martin, all of the Carolinas.

Ollie lived in North Carolina for the last six years and enjoyed being near her family. Her daughter, Brenda, was her dedicated caregiver, and made it possible for Ollie to live in her own home and have high quality of life until the day she passed.

Private viewing for family will be at White's Funeral Home, Summersville, W.Va., from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, with friends visiting from 2 to 3 p.m. The funeral will immediately follow, with Pastor Phillip Hickman officiating. Ollie will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Rader-McCutcheon family cemetery on Bucks Garden.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 13 to June 15, 2019