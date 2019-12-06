|
Rev. OLYN S. STEVENS, 87, of Charleston, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on December 2, 2019. While he will be missed, he has been reunited with his beloved wife, Jo Ann, in heaven.
Olyn was born on September 30, 1932, in Charleston, W.Va., to Henry S. and Susie Stevens. He attended Stonewall Jackson High School prior to entering the U.S. Marine Corps. He served his country in the Korean War.
After the war, he married Jo Ann Allinder. They were married 61 years and had five children. Olyn was an Ordained Baptist Minister and retired from the Kanawha County Schools. He influenced many generations of children at Mid Western Little League. He served in many facets, including President of the League.
He is survived by his five children, Jerry Stevens (Bev) of Winfield, W.Va., Jackie Stevens of Anderson, Ind., Rene Clark (Eddie) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Marlene Kidd (Dwight) of Gettysburg, Pa., and Mark Stevens (Diane) of Summerville, S.C. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Olyn's family is forever grateful to Don Haddox who assisted in his care during his journey.
Funeral Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7, at Elk Funeral Home, 2001 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston, W.Va. Burial will follow in Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the service time Saturday at the funeral home.
