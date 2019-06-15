

On the morning of June 13, 2019, OPAL H. FOUGHT, of Hurricane, began her Heavenly celebration. After her faithful service of 100 years and seven days, her Lord chose this to be the day her earthly life was complete.

Born at Fraziers Bottom on June 6, 1919, to the late Clayton Q. and Mattie Rachel Wright Chapman, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Russell "Red" Fought; daughter and son-in-law, Thelma V. "Poogie" and James "Jim" Nutter; sons, Elmer Lee and Martin Leo Rose; sister, Garnett Dudley; brothers, Laurence, William, Buddy, Buster and Raymond Chapman; great - great - grandson, Michael James Nutter.

Opal was a homemaker, worked at George's Cleaners, Hurricane, and a member of the Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene. Grandmaw loved shopping, gardening, flowers and her brown beans and cornbread.

Surviving are her loving sisters, Bernice MacLeery and Eleanor Richter (Ralph); daughter-in-law, Nancy Rose; sister-in-law, Opal Bird Chapman; grandchildren, Dianna Lynn Andrews (Gus), Sharon Ann Templeton (David), Debbie Sue Hodges (Brad), Robin Denise O'Dell (John), Robert Nutter (Angie), Connie Renee Bruyette (Rob), Pam Loyer (Don), Bill Rose, Barbara Anne Kozak (Kevin) and Cathy Diane Young. Also surviving are her 24 great-grandchildren, 30 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, a host of friends and her dog, Rock.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Minister Gus Andrews officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Friends may visit with the family from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Grandmaw's last words were "Tell Them All That I Love Them."

You may visit Opal's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 15 to June 17, 2019