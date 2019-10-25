Home

Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
(304) 756-3111
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
Service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Curry Funeral Home
2097 Childress Rd
Alum Creek, WV 25003
Opal Jean Turley Obituary
OPAL JEAN TURLEY, 88, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Alum Creek, went to be with the Lord Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Bay Breeze Health & Rehab Center, Venice, Fla. Service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 25, 2019
