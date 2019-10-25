|
OPAL JEAN TURLEY, 88, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Alum Creek, went to be with the Lord Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Bay Breeze Health & Rehab Center, Venice, Fla. Service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been family owned since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 25, 2019