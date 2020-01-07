|
OPAL LUCILLE (MARTIN) KING, 94, of Cross Lanes went to be with her husband of 72 years, Cecil Marion King Jr., on January 4, 2020, after a long illness.
Opal was born August 14, 1925 to the late Albert Alexander Martin and Mamie Rosella Hedrick Martin. Opal was a member of the Rand Nazarene Church, and worked for the Rand Post Office before becoming a homemaker. Opal enjoyed sewing, making beautiful Barbie Doll clothing, and clothing for her children. She also made various crafts, enjoyed going to arts and craft shows, but especially loved gardening and succulents.
Preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Martin, Richard Martin, and Earl Martin.
Left to cherish her memory are loving children, Patricia Hill of Cross Lanes, Mary Hunter (Ike) of Charleston, Larry King (Janice) of St. Albans; siblings, Joseph Edward "Eddie" Martin of Point Pleasant, Betty Seabolt of Portage, Indiana, and Clara Adams of Las Vegas, Nevada; step-sisters, Margie High of Charleston, and Shelia Whisker (Jim) of Everett, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Rebekah Hill, Jennifer King, Amanda Carte (Kevin), and Jonathan Hill (Jennifer); eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Joel Harpold officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
A gathering of family and friends will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to HospiceCare, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 7, 2020