Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531

Opal L. Chapman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

OPAL L. CHAPMAN, of Hurricane, passed away at the age of 95 years old on Friday, March 13, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Ethel Bird; her husband, W.R. Chapman; four brothers and four sisters.
She was a Christian by faith and a member of First Church of the Nazarene.
She leaves behind, her son, Ricky Chapman (Laura), and grandson, Tommy Chapman, whom she loved with all her heart. She is also survived by nieces Marsha Eggleton (Raymond), Kathy Farus, Carolyn Paschal (Seth) and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cabell Health Center on the Lighthouse Floor for all the care, compassion and love for our loved one during her two years there. God bless you all.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane.
You may share memories of Opal by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Chapman family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Opal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries