OPAL L. CHAPMAN, of Hurricane, passed away at the age of 95 years old on Friday, March 13, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Ethel Bird; her husband, W.R. Chapman; four brothers and four sisters.
She was a Christian by faith and a member of First Church of the Nazarene.
She leaves behind, her son, Ricky Chapman (Laura), and grandson, Tommy Chapman, whom she loved with all her heart. She is also survived by nieces Marsha Eggleton (Raymond), Kathy Farus, Carolyn Paschal (Seth) and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cabell Health Center on the Lighthouse Floor for all the care, compassion and love for our loved one during her two years there. God bless you all.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 15, 2020