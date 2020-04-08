Home

Opal Marie "NoNo" Bell

Opal Marie "NoNo" Bell Obituary
OPAL MARIE BELL, "NoNo," 73, of Chapmanville, departed this life April 6, 2020, at Logan Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 10, at Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va. To observe social distancing, rotating visitation of 10 people at a time will be allowed inside the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill; all welcome to attend, but must observe social distancing restrictions.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 8, 2020
