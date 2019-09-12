|
ORAH ANN WHITE, 95 of Charleston, passed away on August 17, 2019, at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Ann was born April 17, 1924, to the late Wilbert Howard Hardman and Ora Samples Hardman in Comanche, Okla.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Edward White Sr.; brother, Wilbert Dexter Hardman; and sisters, Gertrude Starcher and Betty Lou Prater.
Ann graduated from Clendenin High School and Saint Francis Hospital Nursing School.
Throughout the course of her 40-year nursing career, she worked at Saint Francis Hospital, Staats Hospital, and Kanawha Valley Hospital. She also was a licensed real estate agent and worked for Estill & Greenlee.
After her retirement from Saint Francis Hospital, she volunteered at Hubbard Hospice House for approximately 30 years. She was a member of Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by sons Eddie White and Tom White (Loretta), daughter Cindy Boyd (Jeff), and grandsons Michael White (Sarah) and Jon Conor White (Katie Lester).
The family wishes to thank the volunteers and staff of Hubbard Hospice House for their friendship with Ann over the years, and for their compassionate care of her at the end of her life on earth.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14, at Bollinger Funeral Home in Charleston. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
Ann donated her body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Kanawha County Animal Shelter.
