OREAN S. SHAMBLIN JOHNSON, 92, of Charleston, passed away on January 20, 2020.
She was born on January 31, 1927, in Romance, to the late Otmer and Orise Shamblin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; son, Terry; granddaughters, Norma and Ashley; and sons-in-law, Bob and Phil; brothers, Olaf, Corbie, Shelva, and Eugene; and sister, Katherine Myers.
Orean is survived by her children, Joyce Newhouse, John (Cindy) Johnson, Brenda Peters; grandchildren, Brian Newhouse, Tammy (David) Wells, Nikki (Rod) Truman, Stephanie (Rich) Price, Terry and Nathan Johnson; great - grandchildren, Anthony, Andrew, Grant, Max, Isabell, Tripp, Cora, and Landon; sister, Loshie (Richard) Baldwin; along with several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 24, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor Roger Vannoy officiating. Burial will be in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 23, 2020